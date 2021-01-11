4BC
Resident recalls ‘heartbreaking’ loss in 2011 floods, 10 years on

5 hours ago
Luke Grant
brisbaneQLD Floods
Article image for Resident recalls ‘heartbreaking’ loss in 2011 floods, 10 years on

Jessica Ritchie, a Grantham resident who lived in Brisbane when the floods hit, opened up about her experience ten years ago.

“It was very surreal,” she told Luke Grant.

“I literally had to wade out of my driveway into a gully.”

Ms Ritchie said she was unable to save her home or belongings when her workplace would not allow her the day off.

“When you’ve got nothing, you don’t have anything else to lose.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Image: Getty

Luke Grant
NewsQLD
