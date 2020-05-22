Research finds memories can be ‘edited’ and changed

New research into how the brain forms memories has exciting implications for PTSD, dementia and witness testimony in courtrooms.

Professor Bryce Vissel from UTS Centre for Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine told Deborah Knight, “we’ve got so much to understand if we’re going to solve the big diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, [and] PTSD disorders.”

Professor Vissel said the six-year study revealed the brain can update poorly-formed memories which has strong implications for PTSD and other anxiety disorders.

“We found something really interesting… memories can be updated and edited.

“We can start to explain why trauma leads to great anxiety…[and] how it can lead to wrong memories of events… which is very important for witness testimony.”

Image: Getty