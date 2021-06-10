Neil Breen shares why he believes CHO is AstraZeneca-hesitant

“People who listen to the show know that for a long time I’ve suspected Dr Jeannette Young didn’t like AstraZeneca as a vaccine,” Neil Breen says.

This morning, Neil believes his suspicions have been confirmed.

“It’s been disappointing because really, Dr Jeannette Young and Annastacia Palaszczuk, their attitudes toward AstraZeneca changed after the federal government’s advice changed on April 8; they basically never said the word.”

Neil’s previously attempted to get confirmation from Dr Young to no avail.

So, he took his questions to the President of the Australian Medical Association’s Queensland branch, Professor Chris Perry.

As it happens, Professor Perry confirmed he has had conversations with Dr Young following the Premier receiving Pfizer.

“Standing in the Premier’s boots, I know I’m making excuses, she’s not much older than 50,” he told Neil.

“I’ve spoken to Jeannette about this … there’s virtually no deaths in Queensland from the disease.

“And she feels, you know, a little bit responsible if there was any incidents with the vaccines.”

Neil says this indicates Dr Young is concerned the AstraZeneca vaccine is unsafe.

“[He] told me in his discussions with the Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young that she’s talked about concerns with vaccines,” Neil said.

“If you’ve got health advice, you tell us about it if you believe that.”

