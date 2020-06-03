4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Reporter assaulted live on-air recalls ‘terrifying’ moment

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
londonSophie Walsh

Nine’s Europe Correspondent Sophie Walsh has spoken to Ben Fordham after she was assaulted live on-air.

Sophie was covering the upcoming protests from London when a man came up and grabbed her reportedly yelling “Allahu Akbar” and making stabbing motions.

Her cameraman then chased the man with a light stand down Hyde Park until he was arrested.

“It was terrifying,” Sophie told Ben Fordham.

“I managed to get free and he was standing about five metres away from me when I was back on-air and that’s why I was struggling to find the words to say anything while I was on camera.

“It’s also the third anniversary of the London Bridge terror attacks.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Ben Fordham
NewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873