4BC
Renowned chef reinvents Brisbane hospital food

6 hours ago
Luke Mangan
Article image for Renowned chef reinvents Brisbane hospital food

Patients at the Mater Hospital will now enjoy restaurant-quality meals from an à la carte menu designed by top chef Luke Mangan. 

This move comes after the hospital introduced room service to patient beds last year to reduce food waste.

Mangan’s creations for the menu include tandoori salmon with curried lentils and cucumber raita, zucchini parmesan soup and roast vegetable salads.

“A lot of our dishes and recipes are from our restaurants, or our cruise ships and airlines,” Mangan told Neil Breen.

The recipes, which have been adjusted to reduce ingredients such as salt and sugar, prioritise fresh produce and healthy eating.

“They really are dishes that are restaurant quality but are also just toned back to make it lighter, fresher, cleaner and healthier,” Mangan continued.

But the chef isn’t stopping there. He now has ambitions to create a herb and vegetable garden at the hospital for fresh produce in the meals.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

HealthNewsQLD
