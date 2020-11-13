Renowned Aussie musician reflects on harsh reality facing the industry

Beloved Australian singer-songwriter Sarah Blasko has opened up about how the pandemic impacted more than just her music career.

Ahead of her live performances for the Great Southern Nights concert series, Sarah told Deborah Knight that she struggled through the lockdown, experiencing a “full spectrum of emotions”.

“It was very strange being pregnant during everything that was going on.

“It was quite an anxiety-inducing experience.”

Sarah said the social distancing reality she experienced has shifted the way she views the future of the live music industry.

“Next year, the projection is 85 per cent of music venues in NSW will have to close down.

“The industry is really struggling … and it’s not going to be a quick fix.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

For more information on the Great Southern Nights COVID-safe live music, click HERE.

Image: Supplied