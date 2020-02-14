Pocketbook

Pocketbook makes personal finance and budget planning really easy. Great for renovators. No more spreadsheets. Discover your spending across all your bank accounts – See where your money is going, and manage your spending. Automatically sync all your bank transactions with the app into a single view in seconds. Use mobile photos and geo-location to input cash transactions like hardware, fittings, paint, or add additional details like photo receipts, bills and invoices to your transactions. All in the one spot and easy to find. Pocketbook is available in the App Store. It is FREE.

Renovation Budget Tracker

If you have a propensity to overspend on your reno then you need this one because you can manually track and budget your spending during the project. Creating a budget and tracking your spending can save you hundreds of dollars. Do it all with this App. It features easy input expense tracker with graphs and percentages to show you how much money you have left to spend. You can create custom categories and either enter a quick cost or detailed description including dates and pictures of receipts. The thing I love is that you can build a personalized budget with custom categories and spending limits. It is called Renovation Budget Tracker and is available in the App store for $4.50.

If you are like me and love spreadsheets then check out Tom’s Planner . It is great for setting up a project program. It is brilliant if you have a team and need to get everyone involved in project planning. It gives more accountability across the board and fewer “what’s the status on this?” emails and calls from your team. You’ll spot bottlenecks before you get any angry emails, you can reallocate resources before anyone is on to you, and hit even more deadlines. Tomsplanner.com – it is a monthly subscription starting at about $10 a month.