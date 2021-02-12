4BC
Reliving the pressures and triumphs of history-making women’s world cup

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Women's T20 World CupWorld Record
The epic record-breaking 2020 T20 World Cup win by the Australian Women’s team has been recounted in a two-part series. 

The Record follows the Australian team as they hit numerous hurdles in the lead-up to their historic win in front of record-breaking crowds.

Ellyse Perry recalled the experience placed an unprecedented amount of pressure on the team under surmounting attention from the public and media.

“It was great to generate that much interest and have people supporting and following the team.

“[But] everyone felt, when things slightly didn’t go our way, that it was a bigger issue than it was just because of the way it was received by people following the team.

“All in all, for us to deal with it and kinda go along with it and adapt as we went was a great achievement and it’s just wonderful to have been a part of the whole thing.”

The game fell on International Women’s Day and broke a number of international records for attendance, including the highest attended T20 cricket match, men’s or women’s, worldwide.

“There was a real sense that it was much bigger than just that game.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty 

CricketSports
