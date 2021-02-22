Relief on the way as parts of Queensland swelter through 40 degree day

Parts of Queensland are sweltering through temperatures above 40 degrees.

Heatwave conditions are continuing to grip much of eastern and central Queensland.

The Bureau of Meteorology says places like Rockhampton are experiencing temperatures well above average.

A low intensity heatwave is affecting the south-east, where temperatures are 3 to 7 degrees above average.

Nine News weather reporter Garry Youngberry said relief was on the way.

“We’ve got some thunderstorms moving back in, it will still be quite hot, we will see low 30s in Brisbane and near the coast, higher 30s inland.”

Click PLAY to hear his forecast

Image: iStock