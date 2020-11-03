Relaxed rhythm ‘paid dividends’ for Twilight Payment jockey Jye McNeil

Irish eight-year-old gelding Twilight Payment has taken out the 2020 Melbourne Cup, with owner Lloyd Williams taking home the trophy.

Favourite Tiger Moth and Barrier 1’s Prince Of Arran took out second and third place respectively.

Jockey Jye McNeil rode Twilight Payment to victory, and told Peter Psaltis his strategy worked out exactly as intended.

“The main thing I was happy enough with was my horse’s rhythm, he was breathing really well … [and] relaxed in himself.

“From I’d say the 1200m mark, the 1000m mark, I just started to … put a little bit of pace in the race and get the horses behind me chasing.

“It paid dividends in the end.”

