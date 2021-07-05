‘Regular nuisance’ in hotel quarantine caught breaching isolation

A Brisbane hotel quarantine guest has been hit with a hefty fine after they were caught breaking their isolation.

The person was discovered in the fire escape of the Four Points Hotel where they were staying.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said the guest, who has been a “regular nuisance” while in quarantine, has been fined more than $1300.

Mr Gollschewski added the guest has persisted with difficult behaviour, despite having been previously spoken to, and has copped the fine as a result.

“And fair enough,” said Spencer Howson.

