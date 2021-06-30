Regular international traveller set off Prince Charles cluster

The source of Queensland’s most recent COVID-19 cases has been identified as a man who left Australia multiple times since the pandemic began.

A health admin worker at the Prince Charles Hospital yesterday tested positive to the contagious delta strain of COVID-19.

Today, it was announced her brother has also tested positive to the virus.

Genomic sequencing has now linked the siblings to a returned man who had been allowed to travel to Indonesia multiple times on business.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said this evidences why the federal government needs to “reduce our caps of people coming in”.

“There are a large number of people that are travelling overseas for business, for a whole number of reasons and there are questions that need to be answered.

“It is overseas arrivals that are bringing this delta virus into our states.”

Image: Nine News, Getty