Reformed white supremacist’s descent into (and way out of) hatred

11 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Exit AustraliaextremismMatthew QuinnNeo Naziterrorism
A former right-wing extremist has revealed how easy it is for people to fall prey to violent, hateful ideology.

Matthew Quinn, founder of deradicalisation non-profit Exit Australia, told Deborah Knight he’s concerned by the lack of support for those heading down the rabbit hole.

“There is a massive policy gap, I find, where people report it but the only … place that people have got to report it is the police.

“There should be community organisations that people can reach out to.”

He shared his own journey into – and eventual escape from – extremist views.

After experiencing sexual trauma in his youth, he sought refuge and identity with a white supremacist gang where some members shared his experiences.

“They need the violence … that’s their band-aid.”

 

Thankfully, Mr Quinn’s journey ends positively, proving that there is a way out of extremism.

“I don’t want to be all cocky and say I stand before you, but there are plenty of others around the world who have.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

