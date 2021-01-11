Reduced travel cap snuffs out expat family’s ‘beacon of hope’

Returning Australians have hit another barrier in their bid to get home, with many now feeling the effects of the government’s reduced travel caps.

Arrivals have been halved until mid-February, in hopes of lessening the threat of a highly infectious strain of COVID-19 entering the community.

Expat Tim Moore and his family are stuck in Indiana in the US, having registered to come home as a result of his father-in-law’s cancer diagnosis.

They were due to fly this week, but were told by DFAT at the weekend there was no longer a seat available for them as a result of the reduction.

Mr Moore told Chris Smith the flights “were a real beacon of hope”, with the next opportunity to return likely in late March.

“We’ll hope that my father-in-law gets a good prognosis, in which case we can leave some seats for other stranded Australians.

“These are just difficult times … if things turn out okay then we’ll be patient and not overburden the system.”

