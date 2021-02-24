Reds player Ryan Smith describes elation after being named in the match day squad

Queensland Reds player Ryan Smith debuted against the Waratahs in what was a record victory on Friday night.

He said he was ecstatic to hear he was in the match day squad, and it was a great game.

“A home game, a new record score against the Waratahs, it can’t be a bad thing,” he told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports.

He admitted he was nervous when he got the nod to play.

“Once I ran on, couldn’t take the smile off my face, I was stoked to be there.”

