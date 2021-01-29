4BC
Redcliffe’s Dolphin Stadium gets a name change

1 min ago
Scott Emerson
Dolphin StadiumRedcliffe Dolphins
Article image for Redcliffe’s Dolphin Stadium gets a name change

A new sponsorship deal will see Redcliffe’s Dolphin Stadium renamed Moreton Daily Stadium as the club unveils a plan to join the NRL. 

The move has been met with a mixed reaction, with some fans up in arms.

CEO of the Redcliffe Leagues Club, Tony Murphy, said he expected some fans would get used to it, while others would continue to refer to it as Dolphin Stadium.

“It’s a commercial decision,” he said.

“We certainly have got a strategic plan where we would love to be in the NRL, and being in the NRL requires us to be very financially sound.”

He said it was a local company who was sponsoring the stadium and it was the “way of the world”.

“The fans are very passionate and we really appreciate that our fans are passionate.

“It’s just a commercial deal.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: Nine News/File

Scott Emerson
AustraliaLifestyleNewsQLDRugby League
