Red Frogs soldiers on despite major funding hit

Red Frogs are seeking to gain back funding lost during the pandemic.

The organisation, which provides support for 1.4 million young Australians a year, has lost about 25 per cent of its funding.

Boss Frog Andy Gourley told Deborah Knight they will continue supporting young people.

“Hits like that do take their toll for sure … it’s putting a lot of stress on us, for sure.

“But we’re still gonna be at Schoolies.”

Image: Red Frogs