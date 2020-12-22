4BC
Red Cross asks Queenslanders to give the gift of life this Christmas

7 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Australian Red Cross
The Red Cross is calling for more than 2000 Queenslanders to donate blood or plasma between Christmas and the new year.

Red Cross spokesperson Belinda Smetioukh said Queensland is the second most in need state.

“There’s a lot of donators needed right across the state in a short period of time,” she told Scott Emerson.

“It’s a lot easier than people might think.”

Ms Smetioukh said it only takes 10 minutes to donate blood that could save up to 3 lives.

Image: Getty Images

