‘Recovery mission’ underway after woman dies, man still missing at Gold Coast beach

A search continues on the Gold Coast for the body of a man who went swimming after treacherous conditions last night.

The man, believed to be in his early 30s, was seen getting into the water with a 29-year-old woman at Kurrawa in Broadbeach last night.

Her body was later found along the shoreline by people walking along the beach.

Police are not expecting to find the man alive, deeming it a recovery mission.

Nine News reporter Kathryn Foran said it was a tragic set of circumstances.

“This and man and woman went for a late night swim at Kurrawa beach on the Gold Coast,” she said.

She said the waves were believed to be about 1.8 metres overnight.

“We saw trained water police being thrown around like rag dolls, out on their boat, and two officers were actually very seriously injured and needed to be taken to hospital.

“Conditions out there are so, so dangerous.”

Click PLAY below to hear the latest updates

In a press conference today, police said the man’s clothes were found on the beach.

Acting Inspector John Diggle said the pair were spotted on CCTV near the waterfront last night.

“At this time, we are conducting a recovery mission.”

Gold Coast Surf Lifesaving services manager Nathan Fife said it was an absolute tragedy.

“It is a warning out there that we are seeing big surf conditions.”

He pleaded with swimmers not to swim at night and swim only at patrolled, open beaches.

“If you are going to the beach, stay in close, and know your depth and look out for those big surges.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Images: Nine News