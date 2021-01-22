4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • QLD
  • Record-breaking Rocky by-election sees ‘Pineapple’..

Record-breaking Rocky by-election sees ‘Pineapple’ run again

18 seconds ago
Deborah Knight
By-Electionrockhampton
Article image for Record-breaking Rocky by-election sees ‘Pineapple’ run again

Rockhampton will hold its by-election tomorrow, which has seen the candidate list rise from two to a record-breaking seventeen since the previous election. 

In the running is Chris ‘Pineapple’ Hooper, who almost became the Rockhampton Mayor when the previous elected official resigned.

“Under the existing laws when the last mayoral election took place, if the mayor steps down or can’t fulfil their roll, it goes to the next highest polling candidate in a two-horse race,” said CQUniversity’s Benjamin Jones.

“That was Chris Hooper, who had 30 per cent of the vote.”

But the Palaszczuk government overturned the law, which forced the current by-election.

Mr Jones suggested the lengthy list of candidates was spurred by Pineapple’s close loss.

“Something about how close Chris Hooper came actually energised a lot of people.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
NewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873