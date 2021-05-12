4BC
RECALL | Lollies recalled from supermarkets and servos over allergy risk

3 hours ago
National Nine News
Yummy Snack Foods is conducting a recall of the following Yummy Brand confectionery mixes:

  • Yummy Brand – Pink Berry Bliss Large Tub 600g
  • Yummy Brand – Pink Berry Bliss 500g
  • Yummy Brand – Pink Berry Bliss Mini Tub 250g
  • Yummy Brand – Choc Orange Lounge Mix 500g
  • Yummy Brand – Choc Orange Lounge Mix Large Tub 640g
  • Yummy Brand – Choc Orange Lounge Mix Mini Tub 300g
  • Drake Brand – Strawberry Yoghurt Mix 400g
  • Drake Brand – Chocolate Orange Mix 400g

The products have been available for sale at food retailers, independent grocers including IGAs, fresh food markets, and other retail including liquor stores, Asian grocers and BP service stations in NSW, ACT, QLD, VIC, SA, NT and WA.

They’re being recalled due to the hazard presented by undeclared allergens.

Consumers with soy and/or wheat allergies/intolerance may experience an adverse reaction.

The products can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

 

