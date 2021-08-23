‘Rebound effect’: Fears of a nasty flu season in winter 2022

There are fears that winter in 2022 could be a bad season for the flu.

This year there have been no deaths or hospitalisations in Australia from the slu since the season started in April.

But GP Dr Rod Pearce, chair of the Immunisation Coalition and former ATAGI member, said people were distracted by COVID and not getting their flu jabs.

There are estimates about 10-12 million doses of the flu vaccine will be administered, compared with 17 million last year.

He said there are fears of a “rebound effect”.

“We are really concerned, we are really scared we are going to be smacked in the face with a flu outbreak, because often we get high years and then low years and then high years.”

Image: Getty