Real Christmas trees in hot demand for Queenslanders

Queenslanders are getting into the Christmas spirit this year, bundling up the kids nad travelling for hours to pick out their very own Christmas tree.

Debbie Bunker, the owner of Chrissy Trees 4 U, a Christmas tree farm at Kingaroy said it been an “awesome” start to the season.

She said people had come from all over – as far as 5 hours away to pick a tree.

“We’ve had Gladstone families this year, so that’s pretty far.”

She said they have around 12,000 trees in the ground.

“I think [people] are wanting to celebrate and get into the spirit early.”

