Ray reveals his favourite Indigenous NRL players of all time

Ahead of the NRL’s Indigenous round, Ray Hadley has shared with listeners his picks for the league’s greatest Indigenous players.

Among his favourites, Ray named legendary field goal scorer Eric Simms and Australia’s first Indigenous captain Arthur Beatson, and said the best player he’s ever called is Johnathan Thurston.

However, only one player can be heralded as Ray’s “personal favourite” – Manly Hall of Famer Cliff Lyons.

“A most incredibly gifted, naturally gifted player. Never the fittest player, never the fastest player, but able to do things … that no one else could do.

“Everything he did seemed so easy.”

