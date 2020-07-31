Ray Hadley’s warning for Queenslanders after Plumbing Detectives exposed

An employee of notoriously shonky plumbing company Plumbing Detectives has been fined following an investigation by the Queensland Building and Construction Commission.

The QBCC has been on the case of Plumbing Detectives since mid-2018, when Ray Hadley first brought listeners’ complaints to their attention.

The investigation has now led to Joel Patrick Deuis being fined $2,523 after pleading guilty to one count of unlicensed contracting.

QBCC Commissioner Brett Bassett credited the work of Ray’s listeners in securing the prosecution.

“The majority of people who work in the building and construction industry do an exceptional job, but unfortunately there are cowboys out there that do the wrong thing.

“We need to make sure that we go after those cowboys.”

Ray reminded listeners in both Sydney and Brisbane to continue to be vigilant.

“Steer clear of this mob, because you’ll end up out of pocket; you’ll end up either in Fair Trading NSW or talking to the QBCC.

“They are just crooks!

“It’s a blight on the really good tradies … these people taint their industry.”

Queensland listeners can confirm their plumber is licensed by checking the QBCC website.

