Ray Hadley’s ‘This is Your Life’ surprise for Deborah Knight

6 hours ago
With Deborah Knight’s mum Barb away travelling this Mother’s Day, Ray Hadley has organised a This Is Your Life-style surprise.

“There’s a little gap in your program that we’ve organised, and I’ve had a yarn to your mum for Mother’s Day,” Ray told Deborah.

In the interview, Barb pays tribute to her daughter as a working mother of three.

Deborah was thrilled by the news.

“You’ve completed surprised me there Ray!”

Press PLAY below to hear Deb’s reaction

Barb told Ray Deb was a “perfect child” (an assertion Deb later disputed), and is now “a very caring mum”.

“She is really good with the kids, I am very proud of her in that way.”

Press PLAY below to hear Barb’s loving tribute

Watch Deb’s blind reaction to the tribute!

 

