Ray Hadley’s incredible call from woman immortalised in WWII photo

A woman who became part of history in an iconic photo celebrating the end of World War II has spoken to Ray Hadley about the emotion of the day.

The Dancing Man photograph is one of the most enduring images capturing the elation felt when news arrived that World War II had ended.

Joan called Ray to reveal she is the woman in the photo, seen walking with her friend and glancing over her shoulder.

“We were told that day by our parents, ‘please, you will hear big news today probably, we want you to come straight home.’

“So, of course … we decided to duck around to Maritn Place and see what was happening.

“And of course we got sprung because someone took our photograph.”

Image: Cinesound-Movietone Productions