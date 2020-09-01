Ray Hadley’s adoring chat with the late Slim Dusty’s wife, Joy McKean

Australian country music royalty Joy McKean has joined Ray Hadley ahead of the premiere of Slim & I.

“I have loved this lady from the first time I’ve ever met her,” Ray said, “she’s a legendary Australian.”

Slim & I tells the story of the partnership between country music legend Slim Dusty and his wife, Joy McKean, Australia’s own queen of country music.

It features prominent stars such as Keith Urban, Missy Higgins, Paul Kelly and Troy Cassar-Daley.

Joy opened up to Ray Hadley about the making of the movie.

The Australian premiere will be held on Thursday night at the Majestic Cinemas in Kempsey before being released nationwide September 10.