Ray Hadley urges listeners to call out ‘dunderheads’ illegally entering Queensland

Three men have been charged and forced into hotel quarantine in south Brisbane after entering the state illegally on Sunday.

The men from Logan will face court for allegedly claiming they had not travelled from a hotspot on their border declaration, despite having recently spent several weeks in Melbourne.

The incident comes less than a week after three women, also from Logan, were charged for allegedly lying on their declaration.

Ray urged his Queensland listeners to call out such behaviour, lest the state end up in a similar situation to Victoria’s.

“Another three dopes, dunderheads, complete D-heads, have travelled back into Queensland from Melbourne and falsified their declaration.

“One of the men showed symptoms of COVID-19 and went to get tested. He then revealed what he’d done, and that’s how authorities became involved.

“He told a lie, and then he told the truth – for that he should be commended, but it’s a bit too late.

“For the life of me, I cannot understand in any capacity people lying at this particular juncture.”

