Ray Hadley stands by Josh Reynolds through ‘absolutely unforgivable’ ordeal

Ray Hadley has opened up on the harrowing ordeal NRL star Josh Reynolds has endured at the hands of a former girlfriend.

Reynolds was charged with assault after his former girlfriend Arabella del Busso alleged the footballer grabbed her arm during an alleged argument late last year.

The Wests Tigers star refutes the allegations and claims his then-girlfriend used several aliases and deliberately faked multiple pregnancies.

9News has revealed Ms del Busso is one of nine aliases used by Donna Preusker, a claim confirmed by her own parents.

Reynolds will call on six of Ms Preusker’s former boyfriends and her parents to testify in his defence.

The men each allege they were in relationships with her, when they were supposedly conned out of thousands of dollars after she claimed to need help for various medical expenses even once saying she had brain cancer.

Reynolds’ defence team alleges Ms Preusker faked three pregnancies during their time together, two of which she said she miscarried twins.

Ray Hadley has developed a close friendship with the NRL star in recent years, revealing he was with him during his toughest moments.

“I’ve been with Josh when he thought he’d lost twins. I sat with him in my office, he sobbed uncontrollably.

“This is a young man who’s been to hell and back and I couldn’t imagine anyone dealing with what he’s dealt with in the last 12 months.

“It’s just unforgivable, absolutely unforgivable.”

Ray Hadley has revealed the NRL will not stand down Reynolds under the no-fault stand down.

He broke the news on his show that the decision will be confirmed later today, clearing the way for him to play in the 2020 season opener.

