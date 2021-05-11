4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ray Hadley rips into Anthony Mundine for spouting ‘unadulterated bullsh*t’

1 min ago
Ray Hadley
Anthony Mundine
Article image for Ray Hadley rips into Anthony Mundine for spouting ‘unadulterated bullsh*t’

Ray Hadley has ripped into retired boxing and rugby league legend Anthony Mundine over a “mind-boggling” social post.

Mr Mundine warned his Facebook followers the COVID vaccine is part of an “evil plan” that ends in death.

“In the past, I’ve ignored your rantings,” Ray said, “but this irresponsible stupidity that you’re now posting can cause great concern for people.”

“It’s just mind-boggling that a young man who’s reasonably intelligent could come out with such unadulterated bullsh*t.”

Press PLAY to hear Ray’s comments

 

Image: Getty/Albert Perez

Ray Hadley
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873