Ray Hadley reveals why he’s ‘indebted’ to Keith Urban

Ray Hadley has thanked Aussie country legend Keith Urban for inspiring his daughter’s pursuit of music.

14 years ago, the internationally renowned star met Ray’s daughter Emma and autographed her guitar with a personal message.

“You were performing at the Enmore Theatre, and I’d explained to you privately that Emma was studying guitar and piano, and loves singing,” Ray explained.

“You said ‘Well, send her backstage … I’d love to meet her’.

“The impact you had on her … was immeasurable. Now that you’re a father yourself, I think you’d even appreciate more how much I’m indebted to you.”

Keith told Ray he feels a responsibility to pass on the blessing of being in the music business.

“I love those opportunities when they come like that, because first of all mate, we need more girl guitar players in the world – that’s a fact!”

Keith Urban’s new album ‘The Speed of Now Part 1’ is available now.