Ray Hadley reveals the inside scoop on brewing federal Labor coup

2 hours ago
Article image for Ray Hadley reveals the inside scoop on brewing federal Labor coup

Ray Hadley has received tip-offs from inside the Labor Party that one of its former leaders could soon be ousted from his seat.

Chris Bowen has stirred up resentment after accusing his own party of failing to connect with working class and middle-class voters in the suburbs.

“He’s never struck a blow in private enterprise, he’s been on the teat of public service his entire life,” Ray commented.

“If I were him, I’d be more concerned about those within the right wing of his party who want him gone.”

Ray continued on to reveal how some of his colleagues are preparing to support a preselection challenger in Bowen’s electorate of McMahon, labelling him a “hindrance” at the federal and state levels.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

 

