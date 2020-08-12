EXCLUSIVE | Man flees hotel quarantine in Queensland
Ray Hadley has confirmed police are searching for a 25-year-old man in Toowoomba who allegedly fled from hotel quarantine.
Anyone returning to Queensland from a COVID-19 hot spot must go into 14 days of mandatory hotel quarantine.
Police say the man returned from a hotspot in NSW.
“I am being told… the person just decided to leave,” Ray said.
Police will allege the man left on the ninth day in quarantine.
The man received a negative COVID-19 test and is not considered a high risk to the community.
Image: Getty