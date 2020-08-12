4BC
EXCLUSIVE | Man flees hotel quarantine in Queensland

7 hours ago
Ray Hadley has confirmed police are searching for a 25-year-old man in Toowoomba who allegedly fled from hotel quarantine. 

Anyone returning to Queensland from a COVID-19 hot spot must go into 14 days of mandatory hotel quarantine.

Police say the man returned from a hotspot in NSW.

“I am being told… the person just decided to leave,” Ray said.

Police will allege the man left on the ninth day in quarantine. 

The man received a negative COVID-19 test and is not considered a high risk to the community.

 

Image: Getty

