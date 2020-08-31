4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ray Hadley reunites with the woman who broke a shocking tragedy

2 mins ago
Ray Hadley
Juanita PhillipsPrincess DianaRadio historyRoyal Family

On the anniversary of the tragic death of Princess Diana, Ray Hadley has recalled the moment he broke the news on-air.

Ray told listeners the memory of the pivotal event has stayed with him since 1997.

“It was a remarkable set of circumstances. I have a memory of being on air … and reporting it, and stopping our football coverage.”

The Continuous Call Team crossed to then-BBC reporter Juanita Phillips in London for the breaking news.

23 years on from the tragedy, Ms Phillips recalled how she was woken by a call from a producer around 1:30am with the terrible news, and the “feeling of unreality” which followed.

“I actually thought I was dreaming, but I rushed to the TV, turned it on, and there it was,” she told Ray.

“Even though she was considered a troublemaker by the Royal Family, she was a very important figure, particularly for women.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Ray Hadley
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873