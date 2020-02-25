4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ray Hadley praises Australian ‘miracle worker’

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Dr Ian Nicholson

Ray Hadley has commended Order of Australia recipient and leading heart surgeon Dr Ian Nicholson for his work internationally.

Last week, Ray Hadley received a note from the Australian heart surgeon who was hoping two NRL teams, playing a trial match in Papua New Guinea, could visit sick children in hospital before they went home.

Within hours, players from the Canterbury Bulldogs and Cronulla Sharks both paid a visit to the children in Port Moresby General Hospital.

Dr Nicholson takes a team of 40 people around the world to carry out surgeries and train locals in disadvantaged communities.

He tells Ray the locals in PNG are starting to perform their own surgeries.

“We’ve spent 27 years doing a bandaid type approach and in recent years training them.

“They’re starting to do things independently.”

Ray has praised Dr Nicholson’s “incredible work”.

“He is a miracle worker.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview


 

Ray Hadley
HealthNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.