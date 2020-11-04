Ray Hadley pays tribute to swimming icon Don Talbot and his lifelong legacy

Ray Hadley has paid tribute to a “legendary Australian” Don Talbot, who passed away at the age of 87.

The former swimming head coach will be remembered for more than his reign during the Sydney Olympics.

“It wasn’t just his efforts as the boss of Australian swimming, particularly during the year 2000 when we had this unbelievable five gold medal haul, nine silver, three bronze,” Ray said.

“It was his work from way back when as a much younger man, in encouraging young Australians to learn to swim.

“Don Talbot’s legacy is that.”

One of his grandchildren contacted Ray, to say thank you for his tribute.

“He will be remembered long after his passing.”

Click PLAY to hear Ray’s full comments

Image: Stuart Hannagan, Getty