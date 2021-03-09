4BC
Ray Hadley lines up line dancing through the open line

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
open line
Ray Hadley has received an offer to learn line dancing for his wedding via The Ray Hadley Morning Show open line. 

Listener Linda called in after hearing from her husband that Ray might be interested.

“You were thinking about having line dancing at your wedding, or some instructing,” she said. “Would you still be interested in that?”

Linda offered to teach Ray a routine for Jake Owen’s Down to the Honkytonk. 

“I could teach you that in half an hour.”

“What about if I’m totally and utterly uncoordinated? How long then?” Ray asked.

Click PLAY below to hear the full dance offer

Image: Getty 

Ray Hadley
Entertainment
