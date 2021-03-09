Ray Hadley lines up line dancing through the open line

Ray Hadley has received an offer to learn line dancing for his wedding via The Ray Hadley Morning Show open line.

Listener Linda called in after hearing from her husband that Ray might be interested.

“You were thinking about having line dancing at your wedding, or some instructing,” she said. “Would you still be interested in that?”

Linda offered to teach Ray a routine for Jake Owen’s Down to the Honkytonk.

“I could teach you that in half an hour.”

“What about if I’m totally and utterly uncoordinated? How long then?” Ray asked.

Image: Getty