Ray Hadley launches almighty spray on ‘gutless troll’ behind NRL Memes lawsuit

Ray Hadley has slammed the man behind NRL Memes after the daughter of NRL great Mark Geyer successfully sued the Facebook page for defamation.

NRL Memes posted Panthers star Tyrone May’s sex tape, incorrectly identifying one of the women as Montana Geyer, the daughter of Mark Geyer.

Fouad Ghosn, the accused administrator of the page, denied posting the material and claimed in court he had never used social media in his life.

Mr Ghosn had threatened to sue Ray Hadley after he had named and shamed him on-air.

“The damage this bloke has caused by his gutless trolling is insurmountable to me and other people!” Ray Hadley said.

“He’s been shown to be, by the jury decision, an unmitigated liar!”

