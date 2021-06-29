Ray Hadley lambasts couple allegedly attacking owner, refusing QR code

A couple has been charged after allegedly attacking a restaurant owner when they refused to check in to the NSW venue.

When asked to sign in with a QR code to the Forster restaurant, the 34-year-old man allegedly grabbed a bottle of water and smashed it against the wall.

Footage of the attack was caught on CCTV where the man is accused of punching the owner after being escorted from the venue.

The woman, 27, allegedly biting another man, 44, who intervened in the fight. Police say he was left with a bleeding and bruised bicep.

A couple has been arrested for failing to comply with #COVID19 rules and allegedly turning on staff. Police are also fining a tour company for taking more than a hundred people on a trip to the zoo. @RuthWW #9News pic.twitter.com/oyleilRV0p — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) June 29, 2021

“What sort of uncivilised society are we living in!” Ray Hadley said.

“Whatever you do with these to idiots, if they’re found guilty, just wouldn’t be enough.”

Image: Nine News