Ray Hadley lambasts couple allegedly attacking owner, refusing QR code

8 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Forster
A couple has been charged after allegedly attacking a restaurant owner when they refused to check in to the NSW venue.

When asked to sign in with a QR code to the Forster restaurant, the 34-year-old man allegedly grabbed a bottle of water and smashed it against the wall.

Footage of the attack was caught on CCTV where the man is accused of punching the owner after being escorted from the venue.

The woman, 27, allegedly biting another man, 44, who intervened in the fight. Police say he was left with a bleeding and bruised bicep.

“What sort of uncivilised society are we living in!” Ray Hadley said.

“Whatever you do with these to idiots, if they’re found guilty, just wouldn’t be enough.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments in full

 

Image: Nine News

Ray Hadley
CrimeNewsNSW
