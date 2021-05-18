4BC
Ray Hadley highlights another questionable NRL tackle amid promise of crackdown

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Ray Hadley has questioned whether a tackle in one of last weekend’s NRL games should have been called out amid threats of a crackdown on dangerous tackles.

Melbourne’s Felise Kaufusi appeared to be seen hitting Dragons’ Corey Norman on the nose with his arm during Sunday night’s game. (See picture above)

It comes after ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys promised to crackdown on dangerous tackles.

“Maybe they need to have a rethink about that particular tackle,” Ray Hadley said.

Ray Hadley
