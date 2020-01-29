Ray Hadley grills Peter Dutton on why flights from China are still coming

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton insists the government will do what’s necessary to protect Australians from the deadly coronavirus.

The outbreak, originating in Wuhan, China, has infected seven Australians across Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.

Authorities in China say the number of cases has risen sharply to almost 6000, with the death toll climbing to 170.

Flights from Wuhan have been suspended, but Ray Hadley questions whether it’s safe to allow anyone from mainland China to travel to Australia.

Minister Dutton insists that Australia is well prepared to react to the outbreak and will act to suspend further flights if necessary.

“If we need to make tough decisions in terms of closing down additional flights, or stopping travel, then we will do that. Have no doubt about that at all.

“We won’t hesitate to do that if we think the threat is significant enough to the Australian public.”

The government is planning an operation to evacuate more than 400 Australians stranded in Wuhan, and will quarantine them on Christmas Island for two weeks.

Many, including 21-year-old Australian Daniel Ou Yang, have raised concerns about staying in the facility but Peter Dutton says it will be mandatory for anyone who chooses to be evacuated by the government.

