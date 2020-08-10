4BC
Ray Hadley drops his mixtape (ft. Greens councillor Jonathan Sri)

16 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Jonathan Sri

Get ready for Ray Hadley’s Rap Music Countdown, where Ray shares the latest and greatest Aussie hip-hop tracks.

While researching vocal refugee protest supporter and Brisbane Greens councillor Jonathan Sri, Ray stumbled across Rivermouth – Mr Sri’s hip-hop group.

“I think he could be, like me, completely tone deaf.”

Ray improved the track with his own backing vocals and a bit of improvised percussion.

Click PLAY below to hear the full audio

 

 

