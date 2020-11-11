Ray Hadley demands Prime Minister’s intervention for veterans in crisis

A charity providing immediate crisis relief for homeless veterans and those in urgent financial situations is fighting for funding of its own.

Wounded Heroes volunteer CEO Martin Shaw told Ray Hadley around 60 per cent of cases are referred to them by the Department of Veteran Affairs.

“We’ve looked after 823 homeless veterans this year … that’s up from 300 last year. We’re looking at 1100 veterans in crisis.

“It’s a big number for the federal government asking a small charity like us, but there’s no legislation that allows us to get a grant around cash at bank.

“15th of June last year we had $35 in the bank.”

Ray Hadley promised to approach Prime Minister Scott Morrison and ask for his intervention.

“I’m astounded that the federal government has not offered any form of support.

“Surely there’s got to be a budget for an organisation that is giving life to people who may not be with us much longer, without your intervention!”

