Ray Hadley demands country music superstar makes a long-awaited return

Ray Hadley is insisting American country music star Alan Jackson makes a return Down Under.

Jackson last toured the country in 2011, which Ray feels is a long time between drinks.

“When are you coming back? We need you back, mate! We need you back! We need you back, Alan!” Ray exclaimed.

“Oh man, I tell you, I’m ready, I’m ready,” said Jackson.

“Well I’ll tell you what: 2022, we’ll make a date,” Ray said.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM