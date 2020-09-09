Ray Hadley declares Queenslanders’ shame in blistering spray

Ray Hadley has hit out at Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk over her “embarrassing” response to the case of a dying father separated from his family by the border closure.

“She deserves to lose the election on this alone,” Ray said.

In Queensland parliament this morning, the Premier defended the border exemption process, and compared the agony of the families to her own personal situation.

“She comes out with all the platitudes about ‘things are happening’ and ‘I can’t see my uncle who’s got lung cancer’.

“You are devoid of compassion, Annastacia Palaszczuk!

“Queensland’s ashamed of you today … my listeners are ashamed of you!”

