Ray Hadley declares ‘major problem’ with Queensland law and order

Ray Hadley says there’s a worrying “law and order” issue erupting in Queensland, and police need to take heed.

He detailed an alleged incident on the weekend where a 21-year-old man was allegedly punched and assaulted with a weapon by a group of five men at Acacia Ridge.

A group of onlookers attempted to intervene.

Five people have since been charged, and will face court today.

He said the five men are “believed to be from the African community in Brisbane”.

But police say there is no link between the alleged incident and the fatal brawl in Zillmere last month.

“One of the things that should be the focus of attention in Queensland is law and order,” he said.

“This is a major problem.

“Melbourne has had to deal with it…. and now all of a sudden Brisbane is dealing with it.

“What they need to do is look at the policing model in NSW and see what they do to prevent such matters.”

