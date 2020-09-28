Ray Hadley corrects the record on an infamous Olympics disqualification

One of the Sydney Olympics’ most heartbreaking moments was the disqualification of walker Jane Saville just a few hundred metres from the finish line.

Ray Hadley explained how the judging process for the 20km walking event led to the down-to-wire decision.

“We always thought it was an Australian … who put the paddle up.

“Well it wasn’t – it was in fact a very respected Italian walking judge.

“He’s been blamed for it over the years … [but] the person who whipped out the red cards was not the person who disqualified Jane Saville!”

Image: Getty Images/Stu Forster/ALLSPORT