Ray Hadley congratulates friend and colleague Darryl Brohman on Australia Day honour

8 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Much-love radio host Darryl ‘the Big Marn’ Brohman has been honoured in the Australia Day 2020 honours list.

Governor-General David Hurley released the list of 1099 Australians who received awards on January 26.

Darryl was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for services to Rugby League, having won a premiership and played State of Origin during his playing career.

Since retirement, Darryl has arguably made an even bigger contribution to the game through his media career.

As a longtime member of Ray Hadley’s Continuous Call Team and Channel Nine’s The Footy Show, Darryl has used humour to make countless Australians, particularly women and children, fall in love with the sport.

Ray Hadley spoke with his friend and colleague about the honour, with Darryl paying tribute to his late parents.

“I’m just proud and honoured and just happy the way I’ve been brought up that I’ve ended up an alright person.”

Ray also congratulated ‘the Big Marn’ on the ever bigger contribution he makes through his charitable work as a Starlight Children’s Foundation ambassador.

Darryl took the compliment in his usual humorous and humble manner.

“Unlike some people who have real jobs and have to work Monday to Friday, I get a fair bit of time off.

“I’m not spending all of it at a hospital but I try and do my bit.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Ray Hadley
