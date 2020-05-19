Ray Hadley condemns NRL referees’ ‘ego trip’

Referees are being accused of ‘an ego trip’ after the ARLC walked out on failed negotiations earlier this week.

Referees union Professional Rugby League Match Officials Incorporated are now engaged in a legal stoush with the NRL, following the Commission’s decision to get rid of the two referee system.

Ray Hadley revealed that the complaint brought to the Fair Work Commission is less about wages and more about a power play from sidelined pocket referees and touch judges.

“I’m told … it’s a bit of an ego trip for the so-called pocket refs, who aspire one day to be the lead referee.”

Ray condemned the actions of the referees association, urging Fair Work to side with the ARLC.

“The referees want to be policy makers!

“This stunt will erode any support they may have.

“I can now understand why the ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys walked out of the meeting yesterday in sheer disgust.”

Image: Getty